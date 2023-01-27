Ride of a lifetime on a gyroscope

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Senior percussionist Doug Drummond has gone viral with the Mortimer Jordan High School Marching Band. During their halftime performance, he hops in a gyroscope and plays an Olivia Rodrigo tune while spinning and spiraling around.

“This has just been an incredible ride and an amazing opportunity,” said Drummond. “I didn’t know what to expect at first, but I love rollercoasters, so I was willing to give it a go and see what happens. I’m glad I did because it was a lot of fun and it’s changed me in a lot of ways because of this.”

A TikTok video of Drummond performing in the gyroscope has already generated more than 2 million views. Drummond plans on auditioning for the Jacksonville State University Marching Southerners when he heads off to college.

Check out his video story following an interview with WBRC and be ready to be impressed!

