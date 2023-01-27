Local HICA officials worry for Hispanic safety as Birmingham Police warn against targeted armed robberies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said the homicide on January 25 in Ensley is a reminder of the danger that Hispanic community members are facing right now.

Police said for months now, several individuals have been targeting our Hispanic neighbors. There have been dozens of robberies, but someone has now lost their life.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald says they are unsure if the group who invaded the home in Ensley is the same as the individuals who committed dozens of robberies over the last six months. BPD has already arrested one individual and are still pursuing another, Jakobie Smith, but there are others they are still searching for.

WBRC reached out to the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama and CEO Carlos Alemán said they are heartbroken the community is being targeted. He said they are working to raise awareness.

“We have been partnering with Spanish language media in particular whether it be Latino news or La Jefe radio station to raise awareness on the issues,” Alemán said. “You need to be aware of your surroundings. Take care of not having valuables on you, whether it be cash, jewelry, or what have you. I think there are several things we have been trying to do to create awareness on the issue.”

Aleman said HICA is reaching out to the family of the Ensley victim and will do what they can to provide support.

BPD is asking you to call police or Crime Stoppers (205-254-7777) if you have any information on the individuals committing these crimes.

