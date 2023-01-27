LawCall
Jefferson County School leaders say loss of Mortimer Jordan teacher is “heartbreaking”

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Educators are sharing more on teacher Mark Ridgeway, after he passed away in a school bus accident earlier this week.

School board leaders opened the Board of Education meeting by touching on the tragedies they have experienced over the last few months in Jefferson County Schools. The tragic bus incident is the latest example. Ridgeway died during a morning bus check earlier this week.

Former students of Ridgeway said that he was a kind and compassionate teacher. They said that in the classroom, he didn’t just teach the material, but worked to share why he cared about it. He also would share why it was important to the kids.

“He went above and beyond the call of duty,” Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said. “So, he will be missed. He was a part of the Jefferson County Education family and the Mortimer Jordan family for over twenty years as a bus driver and a teacher. His relationships with our students was impeccable, as well as his performance. He will be missed.”

His wife, Connie, is also a teacher for Mortimer Jordan High School. In a post shared on Facebook, Mortimer Jordan Principal, Craig Kanaday, stressed that we need to “keep her, their kids, and the entire Ridgeway family in your prayers. We will provide whatever assistance they need in the coming days.”

