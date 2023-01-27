First Alert for sunshine Friday; Rain returns Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday! You’ll need the heavy coat this morning. Temperatures have dropped into the mid to upper 20s for most of Central Alabama. Some spots south of I-20 are in the lower 30s. You might encounter some frost on your windshield, so you might want to warm up the vehicle for a few minutes before you depart to your morning destination. The good news is that the winds have calmed down, so the wind chill is not a factor. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear and dry. High pressure will keep all of the rain away from us today and tomorrow. We hope you take advantage of the sunny weather today because most of next week is looking cloudy and wet. We are looking at a mostly sunny sky today with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds today are forecast to come from the southwest at 5-10 mph with isolated gusts up to 15 mph this afternoon. If you have any evening plans, you’ll need to hold on to the jacket! Temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 40s by 7-8 PM.

Dry Saturday: Saturday is looking like our best day to spend some time outdoors. I would take full advantage of the quiet weather tomorrow because most of next week is looking cloudy and wet. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off mostly clear with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A few spots in northeast Alabama could drop into the upper 20s. Cloud cover will likely increase during the afternoon hours. We’ll likely go from a partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon to a mostly cloudy sky Saturday evening. With southerly winds at 5-10 mph, temperatures will trend warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s. A few spots south of Birmingham could briefly warm into the lower 60s. No rain is expected Saturday evening, but we could see a few showers develop Saturday night into Sunday morning in parts of northwest Alabama.

Next Big Thing: The big story this weekend is the rain that is expected to move in Sunday. Temperatures Sunday morning are forecast to start out in the low to mid 40s. Rain chances will likely move in from the west and spread eastward during the day. I would expect a good soaking rain Sunday afternoon and into the evening hours. The heaviest rainfall will likely occur in South Alabama. Rainfall totals Sunday could add up around 0.75″-1.25″ for most of Central Alabama. Rainfall totals will trend higher south of I-20.

Lingering Showers Monday Morning: We’ll likely start Monday morning off cloudy with a chance for a few showers lingering across the area. Morning temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 40s. Monday afternoon and evening will likely end up mostly dry and cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Monday may end up as one of our drier days of next week!

Wet and Unsettled Weather Next Week: After Sunday’s rainy weather, we will focus on the wet pattern setting up for the end of the month and into the first week of February. Showers could develop Monday night into Tuesday morning. More waves of rain will likely develop Tuesday evening and continue into Wednesday. We will likely see a stalled boundary set up across the Southeast bringing with it plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Our long-range models hint that the warm air may remain in the southern half of Alabama for next week. Temperatures this far out in time remain tricky, but it looks like we’ll see highs in the 50s with lows in the 40s next week. Wet weather will likely continue into Thursday as a cold front finally pushes all of this rainy weather out of the area. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but we will have to monitor the threat for flooding. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-3 inches for Central Alabama next week. It would not surprise me if some locations record over 4 inches of rainfall. If you live in a flood-prone area, you’ll definitely want to monitor the forecast for next week. We may not dry out until next Friday and Saturday with colder temperatures returning. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.Have a safe and wonderful weekend-

