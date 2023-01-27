Birmingham Water Works promotes accounting manager despite mistakenly sending funds to wrong bank account

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has learned the Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) recently promoted an accounting manager to one of the top financial control positions in the utility, despite that manager being in charge of a department that mistakenly sent almost $130,000 to the wrong account - money that took almost a year to claw back.

The BWWB says it processed a check made payable to a contractor for $129,393.60 on June 21, 2021, but contractor BL Harbert reached out a month later on July 23rd to ask why the contractor hadn’t been paid. That’s when the utility says it discovered the check and the almost $130k had gone to the wrong account. Sources tell WBRC the money was mistakenly sent to an individual overseas who refused to return it.

The utility says it filed a police report and a report with the postal inspector, and says the funds were refunded to the BWWB almost a year later, on March 29, 2022. The utility didn’t say whether that refund came from the individual who mistakenly got the money, a bank, or a self-insurance policy. The utility says that contractor has now been paid.

While the utility won’t say if anyone was disciplined over the incident, the utility did promote its Accounting Manager to Comptroller in early December, about 9 months after the mistakenly paid funds were back in the utility’s account. Despite, according to sources, that manager being in charge, none of our sources have suggested this accounting manager was directly involved in sending the funds to the wrong account.

