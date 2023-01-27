Birmingham police make arrest in November homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the homicide of 30-year-old Jerrod Excell Turner.

Turner was found shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, while in the 2800 Block of 29th Street SW.

The suspect is a 15-year-old male. Because the suspect is a juvenile, police are not releasing his name.

Birmingham Police Detectives presented information on the case to Jefferson County Family Court officials Thursday, Jan. 26. Detectives then obtained a Pickup Order for the juvenile.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody Friday and transported to the G Ross Bell Youth Detention Center

