AAATC: Sausage, beer & onions

AAATC’s Sausage, Beer and Onions

Ingredients:

1 lb sausage sliced into 3 inch pieces (we’re using Conecuh today)

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup mustard

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 bottle of your favorite dark beer

1 onion, sliced

2 Tbsp cup olive oil

Directions:

Heat oil in pot. Add onions, cook until soft. It typically takes 5 minutes. Whisk mustard, honey together. Add sausages to onions, then add mustard and beer. Cook for about 6 more minutes. Serve with bread or rice, or even potatoes. Enjoy! Perfect for a cold afternoon lunch!

