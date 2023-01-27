AAATC: Sausage, beer & onions
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AAATC’s Sausage, Beer and Onions
Ingredients:
1 lb sausage sliced into 3 inch pieces (we’re using Conecuh today)
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup mustard
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 bottle of your favorite dark beer
1 onion, sliced
2 Tbsp cup olive oil
Directions:
Heat oil in pot. Add onions, cook until soft. It typically takes 5 minutes. Whisk mustard, honey together. Add sausages to onions, then add mustard and beer. Cook for about 6 more minutes. Serve with bread or rice, or even potatoes. Enjoy! Perfect for a cold afternoon lunch!
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.