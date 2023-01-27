LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

AAATC: Sausage, beer & onions

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AAATC’s Sausage, Beer and Onions

Ingredients:

1 lb sausage sliced into 3 inch pieces (we’re using Conecuh today)

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup mustard

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 bottle of your favorite dark beer

1 onion, sliced

2 Tbsp cup olive oil

Directions:

Heat oil in pot. Add onions, cook until soft. It typically takes 5 minutes. Whisk mustard, honey together. Add sausages to onions, then add mustard and beer. Cook for about 6 more minutes. Serve with bread or rice, or even potatoes. Enjoy! Perfect for a cold afternoon lunch!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
A Pelham wrestling coach who was also a youth pastor at a McCalla church is facing a charge of...
Pelham teacher, coach charged with possession of child pornography
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
Birmingham police conducting a homicide investigation in Ensley.
UPDATE: Man shot and killed while renovating home in Ensley

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
AAATC: Sausage, beer & onions
Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Pasta Recipe
Yo Mama’s Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Pasta
12 ct Chick-fil-A® Nuggets
Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free nuggets
Hawaiian-style pizza
Troup’s Pizza: Big Kahuna