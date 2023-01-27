$25 million is available in Jefferson County for those needing rental assistance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s new help for people in Jefferson County struggling to pay their rent and utilities.

The Alabama Housing Finance Authority and Jefferson County are teaming up to offer millions of dollars to our neighbors who need it most.

An additional $25 million in Emergency Rental Assistance is now available to renters living in Jefferson County and meet certain income requirements.

This money from is from the U.S. Treasury.

To date, Jefferson County’s rental assistance, or ERAP, program has helped thousands of families totaling nearly $26 million.

The Birmingham Urban League is managing the program, and President and CEO, William Barnes, said the area continues to see a great need for this type of assistance and believes the money will go far.

“This program allows us to pay up to 18 months worth of utility and rental assistance aid. And so, it is a very, very robust program and we’re looking forward again to just seeing if we can help people really get back on their feet. With rental rates continuing to rise, this program is certainly helping people to help kind of you know help them to adjust to those raising rates,” Barnes said.

If you’re interested in applying for assistance or learning more about the ERAP program, visit https://www.jccal.org, birminighamul.org, or call 205-326-0162.

