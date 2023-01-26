LawCall
Yo Mama’s Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Pasta

Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Pasta Recipe
Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Pasta Recipe
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Ingredients:

1/2 stick butter

1/2 sweet onion (chopped)

8 Oz Marinated Artichoke (chopped)

2 Tsp Garlic Paste

1 Tbs All-Purpose Seasoning

1 Tsp Italian Seasoning

Knorr Vegetable Soup Mix

1 Tsp Creole Seasoning

1/2 cup White Wine

2 cups heavy cream

8 Oz cream cheese

16 Oz baby spinach

Penne Pasta

Directions:

Cook pasta as directed on package, set aside

In a large nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium heat then add chopped onion, sauté onions until tender. Add garlic and Italian herbs. Then add all purpose seasoning and creole seasoning. Add chopped artichokes

After about 2-3 min, add in vegetable soup and mix for about 30-60 seconds.

De-glaze with your white wine or lemon juice or vegetable stock.

Increase your temp to high and cook off the white wine. Add about 2 cups of heavy cream or half and half and bring it to a simmer.

Add in room temp cream cheese. Mix thoroughly until cooked down.

Add in spinach and cook until it wilts down.

Add a splash of pasta water.

Add grated parmesan cheese and mozzarella and mix over low heat until cheese works its way into the sauce.

Add Pasta Noodles, they should be an al dente texture.

Mix in and add layer of mozzarella cheese on top. Place in oven for about 20 min at 375 degrees

