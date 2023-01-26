LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

USFL comments on death of Birmingham Stallions player

FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines...
FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Cincinnati. Outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in seven games for the Detroit Lions in 2021 in a brief NFL career highlighted by a sack of Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, has died. He was 25. The Lions disclosed his death in a statement Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, adding they confirmed it with his family.(Zach Bolinger | AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, the Detroit Lions confirmed the death of former linebacker Jessie Lemonier. The 25-year-old was set to make his debut for the USFL as a member of the Birmingham Stallions when the season kicks in April.

“The USFL family was shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Jessie Lemonier,” a USFL spokesperson told WBRC. “He was a talented football player and by all accounts a wonderful person. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

After spending this past offseason with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, Lemonier signed with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers in December and was immediately traded to the Stallions. He had not participated in any activities with either team.

A spokesperson for the USFL said the league was excited to get a player of his caliber.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mortimer Jordan High School
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa
Tavares Trevon Nelson
Birmingham gang member pleads guilty to firearm charges
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
12 ct Chick-fil-A® Nuggets
Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free nuggets

Latest News

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis...
Panthers hire Frank Reich, becomes sixth head coach in franchise history
Laney Kronz’s love for coffee extends beyond the track
UAB track and field athlete shares special connection with local coffee shop
Rashaun Woods appointed new head coach of Tyler High
'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board
BILL O'BRIEN
REPORTS: Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien hired by New England Patriots