USFL comments on death of Birmingham Stallions player

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, the Detroit Lions confirmed the death of former linebacker Jessie Lemonier. The 25-year-old was set to make his debut for the USFL as a member of the Birmingham Stallions when the season kicks in April.

“The USFL family was shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Jessie Lemonier,” a USFL spokesperson told WBRC. “He was a talented football player and by all accounts a wonderful person. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

After spending this past offseason with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, Lemonier signed with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers in December and was immediately traded to the Stallions. He had not participated in any activities with either team.

A spokesperson for the USFL said the league was excited to get a player of his caliber.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.