University of Alabama hosts MLK event on campus Thursday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama will host an event Thursday night that pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

This will be different from any past Dr. King related events organized by the university. It begins January 26th at 7 p.m. at the Moody Music Building at the University of Alabama.

Dr. G. Christine Taylor, Vice President and Associate Provost for diversity, equity, and inclusion at the University, says this will be different from the Realizing the Dream event hosted at UA just a few weeks ago. Organizers want to offer a more diverse picture of King beyond what’s known about him through his “I Have a Dream” speech.

Students from several departments across campus are working together to put on the event that features videos, spoken word, dance, a skit and performances from a mass choir. The goal isn’t to just entertain, but also to educate people about King.

“I think a lot of people would be surprised that Dr. King was here in Tuscaloosa. Part of his work in the movement was here in Tuscaloosa. That’ll be another part of what we’ll talk about, the Bloody Tuesday here in Tuscaloosa. So, as I’ve talked to young folks and people in the community, some things they are surprised about are the things that they don’t know. And we are a learning community. This just gives us another opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy,” Dr. G. Christine Taylor said.

The King tribute is free and open to the general public. Socks for children and adult tornado victims in Selma will also be collected.

