UAB track and field athlete shares special connection with local coffee shop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just like trying to brew the perfect cup of joe, UAB’s Laney Kronz is striving for excellence on the track as well with the Blazers.

But you could say Kronz might have landed the perfect opportunity when she combined the best of both worlds as the track star secured an NIL deal with Baba Java Coffee. Where she attends church they serve free coffee, but there was something special brewing with the coffee available. A mutual friend later helped Kronz become Baba Java Coffee’s first athlete under the wave of name, image and likeness.

“I just think it’s really cool that no matter where you are or what continent, coffee is always there,” Kronz said.

EXTENDED INTERVIEW:

