Tuscaloosa collecting donations for Selma tornado recovery

The aftermath from the Jan 12 tornado
The aftermath from the Jan 12 tornado(WSFA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Tuscaloosa is collecting supply donations for those affected by the recent tornado in Selma.

You can drop off donations from January 26 until Feb. 3 at any Tuscaloosa Fire Station.

The most needed supplies include non-perishable food, toiletries, and diapers (both baby and adult). Other needed items include bottled water, feminine hygiene products, first aid supplies, paper towels, toilet paper, work gloves, and heavy duty trash bags.

In a statement, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said “Just as cities and towns from all over Alabama came together to support Tuscaloosa in the aftermath of the devastating April 27, 2011 tornado, the City of Tuscaloosa will support the City of Selma on their road to recovery. This donation drive will help to fulfill immediate need for the people who lost so much in the storm, and we’re here to continue to assist the leaders of Selma as they begin to rebuild.”

