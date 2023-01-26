LawCall
Tuscaloosa Co. and Northport voters head to polls next month on proposed school property tax increase

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa County voters have a decision to make next month - the decision whether to approve their own property tax mileage increase to give more money to county schools.

Thursday night is the second of six public meetings on the proposal. At Tuscaloosa County High School voters will get a chance to learn more about the proposed mileage increase.

County school leaders say they need the additional funds because they are just getting by with what they have. The proposed eight million dollar increase would bring in an additional 15 million dollars a year, according to school district officials. If your home is valued at 100,000 dollars, then you pay 75,000 dollars more per year in property taxes. David Patrick says the last time voters went to the polls on a property tax increase proposal was 1997 and it was soundly defeated.

It’s important to keep in mind only residents living in Tuscaloosa County and Northport can vote on the matter. That translates to around 87,000 people. The election is set for Feb. 14.

The public meeting at Tuscaloosa County High School begins at 6 p.m. Thursday night.

