Suspects in Hoover robbery arrested in Kentucky

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBRC) - Four Illinois men believed responsible for an early morning break-in of Belk at the Riverchase Galleria are now in custody in a Kentucky Jail.

Patrick Dudley, 23, Monro Shivers, 30, Alexis Trader, 31, and Fontain Plummer, 36, are each facing charges of third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property in Hoover.

At approximately 2:24 a.m. on January 25, Hoover police responded to an alarm call at the Riverchase Galleria location of Belk. Once on the scene, officers found the store had been forcibly entered by a group of suspects that had used tools to assist them.

The suspects stole over $34,000 worth of high-end purses and handbags.

After sending a vehicle description to neighboring communities and states, Kentucky State Police located the vehicle traveling near Bowling Green on Interstate 65. The four suspects were captured after pursuit and police recovered evidence from the Belk case in Hoover.

Three of the four men are listed as being from Chicago, while the fourth is from Calument City, Ill. Police believe the men, who have no ties to Alabama, traveled to Hoover specifically to commit the crime.

Each of the four men are being held on $45,000 bond for their charges in Hoover, in addition to multiple charges relating to their arrest in Kentucky.

