LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Suspects in Hoover robbery arrested in Kentucky

(From left to right) Patrick Dudley, Monroe Shivers, Alexis Trader, and Fontain Plummer are...
(From left to right) Patrick Dudley, Monroe Shivers, Alexis Trader, and Fontain Plummer are being held in a Kentucky jail for on charges related to a break-in at the Riverchase Galleria Belk.(Warren County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBRC) - Four Illinois men believed responsible for an early morning break-in of Belk at the Riverchase Galleria are now in custody in a Kentucky Jail.

Patrick Dudley, 23, Monro Shivers, 30, Alexis Trader, 31, and Fontain Plummer, 36, are each facing charges of third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property in Hoover.

At approximately 2:24 a.m. on January 25, Hoover police responded to an alarm call at the Riverchase Galleria location of Belk. Once on the scene, officers found the store had been forcibly entered by a group of suspects that had used tools to assist them.

The suspects stole over $34,000 worth of high-end purses and handbags.

After sending a vehicle description to neighboring communities and states, Kentucky State Police located the vehicle traveling near Bowling Green on Interstate 65. The four suspects were captured after pursuit and police recovered evidence from the Belk case in Hoover.

Three of the four men are listed as being from Chicago, while the fourth is from Calument City, Ill. Police believe the men, who have no ties to Alabama, traveled to Hoover specifically to commit the crime.

Each of the four men are being held on $45,000 bond for their charges in Hoover, in addition to multiple charges relating to their arrest in Kentucky.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mortimer Jordan High School
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa
Tavares Trevon Nelson
Birmingham gang member pleads guilty to firearm charges
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
12 ct Chick-fil-A® Nuggets
Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free nuggets

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa Co. and Northport voters head to polls next month on proposed school property tax increase
Men’s Center of Urology Centers of Alabama
Men’s Center of Urology Centers of Alabama
Source: WBRC video
Voters meet on potential property tax increase in Tuscaloosa
Source: WBRC video
Man makes iron crosses to help heal hurting hearts