Suspect attempts to steal ATM at Marion Bank

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Jemison Police Chief Shane Fulmer, someone attempted to steal the ATM at Marion Bank in Jemison Thursday at approximately 3:50 a.m.


The suspect’s attempt was unsuccessful.

Police are working to get photos of the suspect.

This story is developing. More information will be added as it becomes available.

