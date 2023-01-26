Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Abby Burgess!

Abby is a senior at Susan Moore High School with a 3.5 GPA. She is senior class president, Susan Moore high school ambassador, SGA officer and Girls State Commissioner of Agriculture. Outside of school, she also serves with leadership and passion as Vice President of The Alabama Junior Cattlemen’s Association.

Abby, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

