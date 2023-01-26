LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Rising Star: Abby Burgess

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Abby Burgess!

Abby is a senior at Susan Moore High School with a 3.5 GPA. She is senior class president, Susan Moore high school ambassador, SGA officer and Girls State Commissioner of Agriculture. Outside of school, she also serves with leadership and passion as Vice President of The Alabama Junior Cattlemen’s Association.

Abby, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mortimer Jordan High School
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa
Tavares Trevon Nelson
Birmingham gang member pleads guilty to firearm charges
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
12 ct Chick-fil-A® Nuggets
Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free nuggets

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Rising Star: Abby Burgess
Daniel Long forges crosses in honor of wife, Rachel.
Pleasant Grove man forges iron crosses in honor of his late wife
Mortimer Jordan High School
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
UA to host 15th Annual Southeast Regional ADHD Conference
UA to host 15th Annual Southeast Regional ADHD Conference