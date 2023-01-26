Residents taking Moody landfill fire concerns to state capitol next week

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - People living near the landfill fire in Moody are calling for change when it comes to environmental protection in Alabama. They plan to take their concerns to the state capitol next week.

Organizers want Governor Kay Ivey to hold the Alabama Department of Environmental Management accountable even if that means restructuring the organization. They are also calling for greater regulation of all landfills.

Over the past several weeks, many people have voiced their concerns about how the landfill fire is impacting their daily lives. They say when you walk outside on the really smoky days, you’ll need a shower afterwards. Michele Self is one of many people we’ve talked to tired of dealing with smoke and ash, which she says is causing breathing issues among other things with people in her Trussville neighborhood, about a mile and a half from the landfill fire.

Self is one of the organizers of the “Rally for Environmental Protection in Alabama” next week at the state capitol. She and others say the heath concerns are real and they want the state to listen to them.

“The state of Alabama is lacking in environmental protection, and this is a rally to make people aware of what’s been going on in our area and we don’t want this to happen in any other part of the state. We don’t want anyone else to go through what we’ve been going through,” Self said.

Rally organizers also want to see new ADEM leadership and say the actions of ADEM must reflect its mission statement which is assuring all citizens of the state a safe, healthful and productive environment.

The rally is Thursday, February 2 from 2 until 4 p.m. in Montgomery. You can find out more about it here.

