Police seeking assistance in locating attempted murder suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to locate 55-year-old Tony Hillard who is accused of attempted murder.

According to police, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, South Precinct officers were dispatched to the 4300 Block of 13th Avenue on report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and observed an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hillard was identified as the suspect and has evaded police capture.

If you have information that will help the investigation, contact the Crimes Against Persons Division directly at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. Simply download the app and submit a tip.

Updates to this story will be provided as information becomes available.

