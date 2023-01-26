LawCall
Pelham teacher, coach charged with possession of child pornography

A Pelham wrestling coach who was also a youth pastor at a McCalla church is facing a charge of possessing child pornography.
A Pelham wrestling coach who was also a youth pastor at a McCalla church is facing a charge of possessing child pornography.(Shelby Co. Jail)
By Jonathan Hardison
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pelham middle school teacher who was also a youth pastor at a McCalla church is facing a charge of possessing child pornography.

According to the Shelby County Jail inmate listing, Adam Lewis was booked January 25 on the charge. He was also a wrestling coach for the school system.

Lewis was listed on the Rock Mountain Lakes Baptist Church website as their youth director until late Wednesday night, but the church’s Facebook page posted Lewis is no longer in that position as of Monday, January 23rd.

Pelham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Chuck Ledbetter released a statement to parents.

“State law enforcement officials made Pelham City Schools aware of alleged wrongdoing by a Pelham Park Middle School teacher on Wednesday. The employee was removed from the school building, and system administrators took immediate action to place the employee on administrative leave. While we can not discuss the details of personnel matters, our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students, and we will fully cooperate with law enforcement as it conducts a full investigation into the allegations.”

Lewis was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond, according to jail records.

