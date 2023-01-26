LawCall
Man, 67, killed in Pinson crash

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Randy Lee Lowe of Trafford.
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Randy Lee Lowe of Trafford.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 67-year-old man died in a crash January 25 in Birmingham.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Randy Lee Lowe of Trafford.

The crash happened on Alabama 79 at McComb Street in Pinson.

Authorities say Lowe was the driver and only person in a van that crossed over into the opposing lane and hit an SUV head-on.

Lowe died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

