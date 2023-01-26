Homeless man charged with burglary, per Tuscaloosa Police

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police say they’ve charged a homeless man for breaking into apartments at Riverfront Village.

According to a police, a resident saw a man in her apartment based on her own surveillance video. The resident, a college student, was not in her apartment at the time. Police say they located 28-year old Lagori Jerrell McCain in another area of the property.

Investigators say they’ve charged McCain with third degree burglary.

