LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Homeless man charged with burglary, per Tuscaloosa Police

Lagori Jerrell McCain
Lagori Jerrell McCain(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police say they’ve charged a homeless man for breaking into apartments at Riverfront Village.

According to a police, a resident saw a man in her apartment based on her own surveillance video. The resident, a college student, was not in her apartment at the time. Police say they located 28-year old Lagori Jerrell McCain in another area of the property.

Investigators say they’ve charged McCain with third degree burglary.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mortimer Jordan High School
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa
Tavares Trevon Nelson
Birmingham gang member pleads guilty to firearm charges
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
12 ct Chick-fil-A® Nuggets
Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free nuggets

Latest News

Daniel Long forges crosses in honor of wife, Rachel.
Pleasant Grove man forges iron crosses in honor of his late wife
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis...
Panthers hire Frank Reich, becomes sixth head coach in franchise history
Lawsuit filed in child abuse allegations
Lawsuit alleges 11-year-old injured from abuse at Birmingham youth residential facility
Lawsuit alleges 11-year-old injured from abuse
Lawsuit alleges 11-year-old injured from abuse