Former employee at Institute for the Deaf and Blind charged with sexual abuse of a student

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former employee at the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind (AIDB) is under arrest and facing charges that he sexually abused a student under the age of 12 while he was working at the school.

Talladega police arrested Robert Godbold Friday and charged him with sodomy and having sex with a student at a school where he was employed.

An AIDB spokesperson tells WBRC:

“Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind received notice on January 19, 2023, that a former employee has been charged with criminal sexual activity with a student enrolled at Alabama School for the Deaf. The criminal sexual activity did not occur on AIDB property.

“AIDB was first notified of the possible impropriety on September 26, 2022. The employee was immediately put on administrative leave, effective September 26, 2022, and was no longer allowed to work at AIDB in any capacity. The individual is no longer employed by AIDB.”

Court records show Godbold is free on $100,000 bond and is set to appear in court again in March.

