Florida man indicted in 2022 death of Cassie Carli

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WBRC) - Marcus Spanevelo has been indicted by a grand jury in the 2022 death of Cassie Carli.

Spanevelo, a resident of Panama City, Florida, has been charged with kidnapping that resulted in death.

The charges come after Spanevelo had already been charged in St. Clair County in December for abuse of a corpse. Carli was found buried in a shallow grave in a barn in April 2022 after Santa Rosa County sheriff executed a search warrant in St. Clair County.

Cassie Carli (WALA)

The punishment for kidnapping resulting in death ranges from life in prison to death.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.