First Alert for breezy conditions and chilly temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! You’ll want to grab the sweater and a thicker jacket before you step out the door this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 30s. When you factor in westerly winds at 5-10 mph, it feels like it is in the upper 20s and lower 30s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers across North and Central Alabama. I can’t rule out light rain mixed in with sleet or a few flurries, but none of it will create issues for your morning commute. The chance to see light rain/flurries will be out of here by the late morning and afternoon hours. You’ll need to keep the jacket with you today. We are looking at high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. When you factor in westerly winds at 10-20 mph, it could feel like it is in the 30s. We’ll likely start the day mostly cloudy, but I do think clouds will slowly decrease this afternoon giving way to a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky. If you have any evening plans, it will be very chilly with temperatures cooling off into the upper 30s and lower 40s by 7-8 PM. Cloud cover and winds should decrease as we go into the overnight hours.

Freezing Temperatures Expected Friday Morning: We want to give you a first alert for freezing temperatures Friday morning. With a clear sky and light winds, temperatures will likely drop into the mid to upper 20s across all of Central Alabama. Make sure you bring your pets inside this evening so they can stay warm. We will likely see a mostly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Winds will end up from the southwest tomorrow at 5-10 mph with isolated gusts up to 15 mph. Temperatures Friday evening will likely cool into the lower 40s by 7-8 PM with a mostly clear sky.

Increasing Clouds Saturday: We will likely start the weekend off dry and cool. Temperatures Saturday morning are forecast to drop into the low to mid 30s. Cloud cover will likely increase during the day as our next system develops to our west. We are forecasting a partly cloudy Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. By Saturday night, we will likely end up mostly cloudy. A stray shower will be possible in northwest Alabama Saturday night, but I think the majority of Central Alabama will remain dry.

Next Big Thing: Our next chance to see rain will likely occur Sunday. Rain will likely develop in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi and spread eastward into Alabama and Georgia. Showers will be possible Sunday morning with rain likely Sunday afternoon and evening. With temperatures in the mid 50s, we will likely remain stable so thunderstorms appear unlikely in this setup. The heaviest rainfall will likely occur in the southern half of the state. Rainfall totals are forecast to end up around 0.75″-1.00″ across most of the area. Some of our southern counties could see rainfall totals greater than an inch. Looking Ahead: The end of January and early February is looking very wet and unsettled. Models continue to disagree on timing of rain chances and temperatures, but they both show several systems that could give us rain chances. Next Monday morning we could see a few stray showers, but we will likely end up dry Monday afternoon and evening with highs in the lower 60s. Our next chance for rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms will likely set up Tuesday into Wednesday (1/31/23 - 2/1/23). Long-range models are hinting we could record 1-3 inches of rain next week. With a wet pattern setting up, we will have to monitor the potential for heavy rainfall and possible flooding. It remains too early to determine if we’ll see any strong storms.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.Have a safe and great Thursday-

