LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Chilton County man sentenced in 2021 rape

Ronald Kaefer has been sentenced to 85 years in prison
Ronald Kaefer has been sentenced to 85 years in prison(Chilton County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Chilton County jury convicted Ronald Kaefer of rape in the First Degree in September of 2022. He has now been sentenced to 85 years in prison.

According to court documents, Kaefer was sentenced on Thursday by Judge Bill Lewis, 19th Judicial Circuit, to serve 85 years in prison for the rape of a woman with Down Syndrome in Feb. 2021.

Kaefer was charged with the rape of a family friend’s daughter in early 2021 after the victim reported what he had done to her. He was arrested in Mar. 2021.

The trial took place over two days. During the trial, the Office of the District Attorney proved that the victim, in this case, did not possess the mental capacity to consent to a sexual act. Once the jury found Kaefer guilty, his bond was revoked, and he awaited sentencing in the Chilton County Jail.

District Attorney CJ Robinson said, “I am so proud of our team and how we fought to provide justice for this victim and her family. Anyone who would take advantage of an intellectually disabled person does not deserve to live in the free world. We are all better served with Ronald Kaefer living the rest of his life in a prison cell.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
A Pelham wrestling coach who was also a youth pastor at a McCalla church is facing a charge of...
Pelham teacher, coach charged with possession of child pornography
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
Birmingham police conducting a homicide investigation in Ensley.
UPDATE: Man shot and killed while renovating home in Ensley

Latest News

Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey issues executive order to promote transparency in state government
Source: WBRC video
Concerning chalkings found at UA, investigation continues
With thousands of jobs available in Birmingham alone, recruiters give tips on how to find the...
Thousands of jobs available in Birmingham: how you can apply
Source: WBRC video
Expanding broadband internet across Alabama
Local firefighters offering emergency lifesaving training