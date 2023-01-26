Chilton County man sentenced in 2021 rape

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Chilton County jury convicted Ronald Kaefer of rape in the First Degree in September of 2022. He has now been sentenced to 85 years in prison.

According to court documents, Kaefer was sentenced on Thursday by Judge Bill Lewis, 19th Judicial Circuit, to serve 85 years in prison for the rape of a woman with Down Syndrome in Feb. 2021.

Kaefer was charged with the rape of a family friend’s daughter in early 2021 after the victim reported what he had done to her. He was arrested in Mar. 2021.

The trial took place over two days. During the trial, the Office of the District Attorney proved that the victim, in this case, did not possess the mental capacity to consent to a sexual act. Once the jury found Kaefer guilty, his bond was revoked, and he awaited sentencing in the Chilton County Jail.

District Attorney CJ Robinson said, “I am so proud of our team and how we fought to provide justice for this victim and her family. Anyone who would take advantage of an intellectually disabled person does not deserve to live in the free world. We are all better served with Ronald Kaefer living the rest of his life in a prison cell.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.