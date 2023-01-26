Birmingham police investigating Wednesday night homicide

ENSLEY, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a homicide that took place Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of 27th Street in Ensley just after 7 p.m. when officers were dispatched on the report of a person shot.

Authorities confirmed the victim is a Hispanic male and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is currently in custody.

Investigators believe a crew was renovating a residence when “a set of suspects” forcibly entered the residence. During an ensuing argument, the victim was shot.

Police say they believe the victim is the victim of a robbery.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

