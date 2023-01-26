2 new Hoover firetrucks decked out with schools colors, mascots

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two new firetrucks are headed to Hoover and you might do a double-take when you see them.

The trucks will represent Hoover and Spain Park High Schools’ colors and mascot names. The Hoover Buccaneers truck will call Fire Station No. 11 in Trace Crossings home, while the Spain Park Jags truck will be based at Fire Station No. 7 in the Inverness Community.

Division Chief Duane Prater says the trucks will be delivered in a few weeks.

