Weapon brought on campus to Clay Elementary School

CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - A weapon was found to have been brought to school on Wednesday, prompting administrators to quickly take action.

Dr. Jacqnaii Finkley, Clay Elementary School Principal, confirmed in a statement to families that when a parent notified administrators of a weapon on campus, they immediately took action.

“The weapon was secured within minutes with the assistance of the school’s resource officer,” Finkley said. “The individual believed to be responsible was immediately identified and was taken into custody by school resource officers.”

Dr. Finkley said that all students are safe and the school day continued as normal following the incident.

“This is now a law enforcement matter, and I am limited with the details I can release,” he said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that no one is in custody because it is a juvenile.

Dr. Finkley stressed that the school takes “student safety seriously and JEFCOED has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to situations such as this one.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.