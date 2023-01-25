Walker Co. Army reservist pleads guilty to theft of government funds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An army reservist in Nauvoo pleaded guilty to defrauding the Department of Defense January 24.

According to the plea agreement, 39-year-old Jared Romine Barton is accused of stealing more than $53,000 after he submitted false travel claims and associated timecards for travel reimbursement on trips he did not take.

Barton pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government funds in U.S. District Court.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said, “The defendant defrauded the Department of Defense while wearing the uniform of the country. My office is committed to investigating and prosecuting white-collar crime in all its forms, but it is particularly insidious that a member of the United States Armed Forces would steal from the government he was sworn to defend.”

Barton faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

