University of Montevallo purchases apartment complex for student housing

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - More student housing is coming to the University of Montevallo.

University leaders spent $1 million on some new apartments near the track and field and baseball complexes.

University leaders tell us they’re excited about the new apartments because there an increased demand for student housing on and near campus.

The purchase of the property has been approved and the process of promoting this to students will begin near the end of February.

According to UM, the current apartment complex is in great condition; the university will provide minor updates and furniture for students.

This will be run like any other residential hall on campus, with housing staff living in the building.

It will be first priority for current juniors and seniors.

John Denson, Director of Housing and Residential Life, said the apartment includes 10 2-bedroom apartments with the convenience of walking to campus. and the university plans to keep expanding housing options.

“Someone was asking, do I think it would be difficult to fill it. No, as soon as rumors got out, we started getting contacted with people saying ‘How can I get on the waiting list,’” Denson said. “I think it’s just an exciting, great opportunity for all of our current residents.”

Those currently living in the apartment complex will finish out their leases in May and then the apartment complex will be university owned and operated. Students will be able to move in fall of 2023.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.