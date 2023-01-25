UA to host 15th Annual Southeast Regional ADHD Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama, together with a statewide advisory committee, is presenting the 15th Annual Southeast Regional ADHD Conference Jan. 26-27 at the Bryant Conference Center in Tuscaloosa.

Attendees will also have the option to attend the conference online.

This conference will bring together a multi-disciplinary group of experts who share their research and interventions on ADHD.

Who Should Attend:

The conference will include content specific to educators, counselors, parents, adults with ADHD, mental health professionals, and medical professionals.

The program is valuable for DHR workers, social workers, school nurses, disability ministries and home school providers.

Likewise, anyone involved in the assessment, treatment and rehabilitation efforts of children and adults with ADHD will benefit from attending.

