LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

UA to host 15th Annual Southeast Regional ADHD Conference

UA to host 15th Annual Southeast Regional ADHD Conference
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama, together with a statewide advisory committee, is presenting the 15th Annual Southeast Regional ADHD Conference Jan. 26-27 at the Bryant Conference Center in Tuscaloosa.

Attendees will also have the option to attend the conference online.

This conference will bring together a multi-disciplinary group of experts who share their research and interventions on ADHD.

Who Should Attend:

The conference will include content specific to educators, counselors, parents, adults with ADHD, mental health professionals, and medical professionals.

The program is valuable for DHR workers, social workers, school nurses, disability ministries and home school providers.

Likewise, anyone involved in the assessment, treatment and rehabilitation efforts of children and adults with ADHD will benefit from attending.

fmovies
embedgooglemap.net

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Ridgeway
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa
12 ct Chick-fil-A® Nuggets
Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free nuggets
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
Police say a shootout at an Oakland, California, gas station killed one person and wounded...
Attackers kill 1, wound 4 during Oakland music video filming

Latest News

Interview with UAB's Laney Kronz
Mark Ridgeway
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
92 homes in Hale County were damaged in the January 12 tornadoes.
Akron Public Library becomes FEMA headquarters for Hale County storm survivors
A weapon was quickly secured on after school leaders were notified by parents on Wednesday.
Weapon brought on campus to Clay Elementary School