Strong winds could send smoke from Moody landfill fire to other areas

Potential impact from strong winds on landfill fire
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) -The WBRC First Alert Weather team says potential wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour Tuesday into Wednesday could push the smoke from the landfill fire in Moody to other areas.

We’re talking about areas downwind of this landfill fire like Jefferson, Cullman, Walker, even up towards Fayette Counties. You could end up with this smelly air that people living in and around Moody have been all too familiar with over the past several weeks.

Crews are now working at the landfill hoping to get a handle on it. But in the meantime, WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Linahan says don’t be surprised if some of that smoke travels to other parts of our area due to the strong winds.

“You’re going to have more power behind the wind that is going to allow not just that to be more potent but it’s going to allow that air, that wind to travel a little farther to the north and west,” Linahan said.

If you live near that landfill, the EPA is still monitoring air quality levels onsite and says they expect to have those new results in the next two weeks.

