LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

School cancelled at Mortimer Jordan High School following incident

Mortimer Jordan High School
Mortimer Jordan High School(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - School officials at Mortimer Jordan High School tell us school has been cancelled for the day.

The news comes after an incident on campus.

First responders are currently at the school.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
Police say a shootout at an Oakland, California, gas station killed one person and wounded...
Attackers kill 1, wound 4 during Oakland music video filming
Carbon Hill man arrested for attempted murder
Carbon Hill man arrested for attempted murder
Severe outlook.
FIRST ALERT: Wind gusts up to 45 mph possible overnight

Latest News

Hiring event in the Black Belt
First Black Belt Hiring Event of 2023 happening in Aliceville
Hiring event in the Black Belt
Hiring event in the Black Belt
The WBRC First Alert Weather team says potential wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour Tuesday...
Strong winds could send smoke from Moody landfill fire to other areas
In March, state lawmakers could debate a bill that would significantly cut the amount of "good...
Senate bill named for fallen Bibb Co. Deputy cuts down “good time” inmates can serve