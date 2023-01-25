Missed the deadline for college scholarships? You still have time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - So you missed the deadlines to apply for scholarships in December? We’re here to tell you all is not lost. In fact, there are many other opportunities to apply for college scholarships.

Alabama Possible’s Executive Director Chandra Scott says now is the time- between January and March to apply for college scholarships.

A good starting place is a website that’s like a warehouse for college admissions and scholarships. You can find a link here.

