It’s official: Graymont Avenue in Birmingham will be repaved

Perhaps the Main Street of the Magic City Classic will offer a smoother ride soon
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan on going to the Magic City Classic, the ride in will be smoother in the years ahead. Graymont Avenue will soon be repaved in its entirety.

It won’t cost the city a dime - all the funding will stem from ALDOT’s Rebuild Alabama Act. The grant won’t exceed $250,000.

With no funding match required by the city, it should come as no surprise that the council approved the decision Tuesday.

As for when work could begin, that is yet to be decided.

Councilman Hunter Williams says the paving schedule is based on average temperatures.

So perhaps in the spring or even the fall, regardless, he believes efforts like this are key in helping draw and retain events to the area.

“We have continued events at Legion Field as well as the Magic City Classic. We just renewed the contract where that will continue to be at Legion Field including all the tailgating that goes with it. So if anyone has driven down Graymont whether you’re on your way to Princeton or you’re on your way to Legion Field, you know that is much needed,” said Councilman Williams.

