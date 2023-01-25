Former Alabama lawmaker files suit against city of Montgomery, police department

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. has filed a lawsuit against the city of Montgomery and others.

The lawsuit is centered around Hooper’s now-dismissed indictment relating to a sexual abuse charge.

The city of Montgomery, Police Chief Darryl J. Albert and the Montgomery Police Department are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges Hooper was “set up” by members of the police department and his “political enemies.” The suit states Hooper’s “enemies were working in a company to destroy the plaintiff for his published letters and support as Alabama Coordinator for President Donald Trump.”

The suit alleges Hooper was alerted by a member of the police department that the charges against him were forthcoming. The officer is said to have advised Hooper to speak with a detective over the case and to tell him that it was all a “misunderstanding.”

After being taken into custody, Hooper alleges he was never given the victim’s complaint, nor has he seen it.

Despite publicly apologizing and taking “full responsibility” for the actions which prompted the charges, Hooper said the incident did not happen.

Hooper is asking the court to declare that the defendants have violated the Alabama Open Records Act and denied the plaintiff his due process. Also, he is seeking to be awarded reasonable attorney fees, costs and other such relief as deemed appropriate.

In previous court proceedings, Hooper was being represented by Attorney Joe Espy. The claim filed Tuesday lists Montgomery Attorneys Thomas Gallion and Melissa Isaak as his representatives.

We have reached out to all parties involved in the suit for comment.

