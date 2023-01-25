First Black Belt Hiring Event of 2023 happening in Aliceville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama’s first big hiring event of 2023 is now just one day away.

West Alabama Works has partnered with the City of Aliceville to help companies looking to hire the best people possible for many unfilled positions.

This Black Belt Hiring event happens Thursday January 26th from 10am to 3pm at Aliceville City Hall. It’s free and open to the public.

It’s a targeted hiring event for people in the Pickens County community looking for jobs with regional companies based in West Alabama. Companies including DCH Health System, ARD Logistics and Buffalo Rock are among those that will be there looking to hire.

“We want people to be able to get jobs locally, because transportation and childcare is a key issue when you look at any part of Alabama. But then there are also opportunities outside those communities where we have great jobs and we can help with transportation and different supportive services,” explained Donny Jones with West Alabama Works.

No preregistration is required. Some people could be hired on the spot. Jones added there will be training opportunities available for some of these jobs.

You can find more information about this event by going to westalabamajobs.com.

