BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. A large mass of rain and gusty winds has pushed through Central Alabama this morning. Luckily, most of the wind gusts across the area has been around 25-35 mph. I haven’t seen any reports of wind gusts over 40 mph. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with rain mostly in east Alabama and traveling into Georgia. There’s some spotty showers to our west in Mississippi that could slide into the northern half of the state late this morning. A wind advisory continues until 3 PM today. Winds could still gust up to 30 to 40 mph. Wind speeds early this morning has calmed down as the main line of showers pushed through. I do expect winds to increase from the west as drier air pushes in during the mid to late morning hours (7 AM - 11 AM). Winds will likely be sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. A few spots in higher elevations could see gusts near 35-40 mph. Temperatures this morning remain cool with most of us in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The cool temperatures is what prevented us from seeing severe storms overnight. We want to give you a first alert for dropping temperatures today. Our high temperatures are likely occurring this morning before 9 AM with many of us briefly warming into the mid 50s. By this afternoon, temperatures will likely drop into the mid 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will end up dry. It will turn chilly tonight as colder air moves in from the west-northwest. I would plan for temperatures to drop into the lower 40s by 7-8 PM with a mostly cloudy sky. A few sprinkles or light showers can’t be ruled out north of I-20 this evening into tomorrow morning.

First Alert for dropping temperatures and breezy conditions Wednesday (wbrc)

Chilly Thursday: Dry air will continue to filter into the state tonight into tomorrow. We will likely start tomorrow morning off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s. It’ll remain breezy with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. When you factor in the temperatures and the wind tomorrow morning, it could feel like it is in the 20s. Dry air will try to squeeze all of the available moisture in the atmosphere. I’m going to hold on to a 10% chance for a few light showers or maybe a few flurries Thursday morning. The best locations to see isolated showers tomorrow include Marion, Lamar, Winston, Fayette, Walker, Cullman, Blount, and Etowah counties. Cloud cover will likely remain stubborn tomorrow. We’ll hold on to a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky tomorrow with highs only climbing into the mid 40s. It could trend even colder in north Alabama with highs only in the lower 40s. Make sure you grab the jacket tomorrow! Winds will come from the west-northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts around 20-25 mph. Cloud cover should decrease across Central Alabama Thursday evening into Thursday night.

Freezing Temperatures Likely Friday Morning: Friday morning will end up as our coldest morning over the next five to seven days. Cloud cover should decrease with light winds Friday morning. The combination will likely provide us widespread mid to upper 20s across Central Alabama. Make sure you bring the pets inside Thursday evening so they can stay warm. Friday is looking very nice with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 50s. If you plan on being outside Friday evening, you’ll need the jacket as temperatures drop into the low to mid 40s by 7 PM.

Dry Saturday: Saturday is shaping up to be the “dry day” of the weekend. We’ll likely wake up Saturday morning in the low to mid 30s with a mostly sunny sky. Cloud cover is forecast to increase throughout the day. We will likely end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy by Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. If you plan on being outside Saturday evening, we are forecasting dry conditions with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 40s by Sunday morning. An isolated shower will be possible in far west Alabama early Sunday morning, but the majority of Central Alabama should remain dry.

Next Big Thing: Our next chance to see rain will likely occur Sunday. Another cold front will push in from the west giving us increasing rain chances Sunday morning and into the afternoon and evening hours. Higher rainfall totals will be possible along and south of I-20. I doubt we’ll see any thunderstorms with this system as the air will remain cool and stable. Sunday will likely end up cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Rainfall totals could add up around a half inch or less north of I-20. Areas farther south could pick up a half inch to an inch. Rain will likely move out of our area Sunday night giving way to a mostly dry Monday. Next Monday will end up mostly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances around 20%. Another round of rain and maybe some thunderstorms will be possible next Tuesday evening as another cold front approaches the area.

