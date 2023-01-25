Fatal crash in Calhoun County kills 2 people

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County has left two dead and one injured.

Authorities say the crash happened January 24 when Taran Seymour’s Hyundai Santa Fe collided with Karen Tatum’s Toyota Avalon. After the collision, both vehicles left the road and hit a tree in Choccolocco, about eleven miles east of Anniston.

Tatum was rushed to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she later died. The passenger in Tatum’s vehicle, Karen Pope, died at the scene.

As for Seymour, she is currently receiving care at UAB Hospital.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has opened an investigation into the accident.

