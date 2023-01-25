Birmingham gang member pleads guilty to firearm charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Birmingham say a known gang member pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally possessing a Glock pistol equipped with a ‘Glock switch’.

Tavares Trevon Nelson, 20, of Birmingham, pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun and receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm before U.S. District Judge Annmarie C. Axon.

According to the plea agreement, on Nov. 1, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF) arrested Nelson on an outstanding felony warrant from Jefferson County for Theft of Property, First Degree and Receiving Stolen Property, Second Degree.

Nelson was identified by law enforcement as a core member of a local, violent street gang known as Hard 2 Kill (H2K). Officers with the Birmingham PD executed a search warrant on Nelson’s apartment. Officers recovered a Glock .45 caliber pistol equipped with a ‘Glock switch’.

‘It’s just spraying rounds everywhere’: Tiny, illegal machine gun device surfaces in Ala.

The ATF investigated the case, along with the USMS Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Birmingham Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Peoples is prosecuting the case.

Nelson is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail on unrelated charges for car burglaries in Hoover.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.