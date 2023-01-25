LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

B’ham housing authority to open housing choice voucher waiting list

B’ham housing authority to open housing choice voucher waiting list
B’ham housing authority to open housing choice voucher waiting list(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in years, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is opening a waiting list for affordable housing assistance for people with disabilities.

The Mainstream Voucher Program is designed to assist people or families who qualify and or have a qualifying household member with a disability.

According to HABD, renters with disabilities can face big challenges in finding affordable housing.

The waiting list will open for a week starting on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Ridgeway
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa
12 ct Chick-fil-A® Nuggets
Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free nuggets
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
Police say a shootout at an Oakland, California, gas station killed one person and wounded...
Attackers kill 1, wound 4 during Oakland music video filming

Latest News

Interview with UAB's Laney Kronz
Mark Ridgeway
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
92 homes in Hale County were damaged in the January 12 tornadoes.
Akron Public Library becomes FEMA headquarters for Hale County storm survivors
A weapon was quickly secured on after school leaders were notified by parents on Wednesday.
Weapon brought on campus to Clay Elementary School