B’ham housing authority to open housing choice voucher waiting list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in years, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is opening a waiting list for affordable housing assistance for people with disabilities.

The Mainstream Voucher Program is designed to assist people or families who qualify and or have a qualifying household member with a disability.

According to HABD, renters with disabilities can face big challenges in finding affordable housing.

The waiting list will open for a week starting on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.