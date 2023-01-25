LawCall
Akron Public Library becomes FEMA headquarters for Hale County storm survivors

92 homes in Hale County were damaged in the January 12 tornadoes.
92 homes in Hale County were damaged in the January 12 tornadoes.(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The help continues in Hale County where a tornado struck Oak Village Road in Akron and another location in Greensboro. FEMA representatives accepted applications for assistance at the Akron Public Library to assist storm survivors from the tornado two weeks ago.

This is more than a one-day event. FEMA plans to be around for a few more days at the library because you have to keep in mind those who lost their homes in the storm are scattered about.

Hale County EMA leaders say the tornado caused a little more than $2 million in damages. 70 homes were impacted by the storm, according to the Hale County EMA office. FEMA leaders say they are here to help and they want to help, but the federal agency is not an insurance company. The funds are designed to help storm victims get back on their feet.

“We’re not an insurance company. We can’t get you back to that pre-disaster state that you were before,” said FEMA Media Relations Specialist Darrell Habisch. “We can help you with your immediate needs. Maybe that’s major or minor repairs to your house, rental properties or replacing it.”

To make it a little easier for those living in Greensboro, FEMA representatives will go door-to-door so they won’t have to drive to Akron.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

