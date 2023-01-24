UA kicks off Books for Black Belt campaign

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is giving back this week, as the school’s Center for Economic Development will launch their Books for the Black Belt campaign on January 30.

This is the 17th annual installment of the campaign, which encourages UA students, faculty, staff and local residents to donate books for K-12 students in the region. The books are delivered to Alabama’s 13 Black Belt counties.

Alabama’s Black Belt includes some of the most disadvantaged counties in the nation, with alarming rates of poverty, unemployment, and limited access to educational resources being the major concerns of the region.

The 2022 Black Belt campaign collected more than 10,000 books, and their goal this year is to accrue more than 30,000.

UA will accept book donations until February 24. Lists of appropriate books and donation areas can be found here.

