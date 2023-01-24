LawCall
Trussville man, 81, indicted in wife’s 2022 murder

John B. Harris was indicted in December for the murder of his wife in Trussville.
John B. Harris was indicted in December for the murder of his wife in Trussville.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted an 81-year-old man in the murder of his wife.

John B. Harris is charged with the June 2022 murder of 82-year-old Jo Ann Henry Harris.

Fatal shooting at Trussville home
Fatal shooting at Trussville home(wbrc)

The indictment handed down in December says Mrs. Harris was suffocated/strangled.

Police say Harris barricaded himself in a home last June on Brookstone Drive and told police he had killed his wife and would kill himself.

See our original report here:

Mr. Harris was taken to UAB Hospital when he shot himself. He is now being held on the medical floor at the Jefferson County Jail.

A trial date has not yet been set.

