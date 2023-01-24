LawCall
Tip leads to discovery of 130 counts of possession of child pornography, drug paraphernalia

Justin Glenn Freeman
Justin Glenn Freeman(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Officers with Cherokee County have made an arrest after a large amount of child pornography and drug paraphernalia was found at a residence.

According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, investigators received a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) regarding child pornography and executed a search warrant at a Gaylesville residence Tuesday.

During the investigation, police discovered 28-year-old Justin Glenn Freeman of Gaylesville was in possession of 130 counts of Possession of Child Pornography along with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Freeman was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center.

