LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Oxford PD searching for missing woman

Megan Carlisle, missing
Megan Carlisle, missing(Oxford Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in their search for Megan Rebecca Carlisle.

Carlisle is 25 years old, about 176 pounds and 6 feet tall. She was last seen near the Holiday Inn in Oxford.

Carlisle has not contacted her family in several days according to Oxford PD. She could be in the Calhoun County area.

If you have information about Megan’s whereabouts please contact Oxford PD at (256) 831-3122 or Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-7867.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Ellington and Honijah Fletcher, both of Birmingham, will be held in Jefferson County...
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel
A shooting in the vicinity of a Birmingham fire station left one person with...
One injured after shooting outside Birmingham Fire station
WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store

Latest News

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
12-year-old boy shot and killed inside home in Jefferson Co.
JCDH distributes free fentanyl test strips
Jefferson County Dept. of Health distributed 9,000 fentanyl test strips in 2022
Crime Stoppers seeing increase in anonymous tips
Crime Stoppers of Metro Ala. seeing increase in anonymous tips
comfort inn & suites
New hotel coming to Calera