Oxford PD searching for missing woman

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in their search for Megan Rebecca Carlisle.

Carlisle is 25 years old, about 176 pounds and 6 feet tall. She was last seen near the Holiday Inn in Oxford.

Carlisle has not contacted her family in several days according to Oxford PD. She could be in the Calhoun County area.

If you have information about Megan’s whereabouts please contact Oxford PD at (256) 831-3122 or Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-7867.

