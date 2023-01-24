LawCall
New hotel coming to Calera

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Calera is considering adding a new hotel, the idea is to bring a Comfort Inn and Suites to the city.

Contractor Don Spurlin said he believes the hotel will encourage more growth and they are actively working with the city to move forward on the project as quickly as possible.

The plan features a Comfort Inn and Suites design with 78 rooms and an outdoor pool.

Back in 2020, Choice Hotels came out with a new prototype design for all of their hotels.

It is a beautiful looking four-story building. there’s not one in Alabama that I’m aware of, not sure if there is one under construction but we may be the first with this new prototype.”

Spurlin construction has purchased the property and next steps will be to finalize the engineering, architecture and construction plans for the project.

“Probably looking at 120 days out before we can physically get started, just depends on how long some of these things take,” Spurlin said.

Spurlin said he’s been to sports tournaments in Calera and folks have told him they’re having to drive in from Alabaster because there aren’t enough hotel rooms in Calera.

“People tend to use their money in the areas where their hotels are at,” Spurlin said.

Right now, the project looks like it will take about 12 to 14 months.

