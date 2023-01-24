Mashonda Taylor appointed to Birmingham Water Works Board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has appointed Mashonda Taylor to the Birmingham Water Works Board.

The appointment is effective immediately and her term expires on December 31, 2024.

Taylor serves as executive director of Woodlawn United. She is a member of multiple boards including the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, James Ruston Early Learning Center and Jones Valley Teaching Farm.

