Major crash blocking several lanes on I-459 NB past Hwy 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is building up on I-459 N this morning after a crash shut down several lanes.

It happened just past the HWY 280 exit just before 7 a.m.

7:02 AM: *UPDATE* Heres a look at the crash on I-459 NB past Hwy 280. Multiple lanes blocked at this time. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/50F59VhFNf — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) January 24, 2023

Officials are on the scene.

No word yet on any injuries.

Please use caution in this area.

