Major crash blocking several lanes on I-459 NB past Hwy 280

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is building up on I-459 N this morning after a crash shut down several lanes.

It happened just past the HWY 280 exit just before 7 a.m.

Officials are on the scene.

No word yet on any injuries.

Please use caution in this area.

